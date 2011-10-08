Frantisek Krivda

Personal Business Card

Frantisek Krivda
Frantisek Krivda
  • Save
Personal Business Card personal selfpromo plastic business card cards transparent designer creative style promo myself promotion round printing
Download color palette

My personal slovak BusCard printed with UV on transparent plastic.
Foto: Matej Toman

Frantisek Krivda
Frantisek Krivda

More by Frantisek Krivda

View profile
    • Like