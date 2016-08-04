The Reaper Swims Alone

This illustration was inspired by a photo that my girlfriend took on a recent trip to California. The Grim Reaper was a last minute touch. In the photo it was a man in a boat in witch I exchanged. Most of the work I have been producing has been inspired by the one and only @nevermade. I have been admiring all of the work he has been producing in order to create his own brand. Please support this artist. Thank you Francisco. Enjoy.