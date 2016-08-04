Manuel Sanchez

The Reaper Swims Alone

Manuel Sanchez
Manuel Sanchez
  • Save
The Reaper Swims Alone design vectorart vector progress graphicdesign illustrator illustration
Download color palette

This illustration was inspired by a photo that my girlfriend took on a recent trip to California. The Grim Reaper was a last minute touch. In the photo it was a man in a boat in witch I exchanged. Most of the work I have been producing has been inspired by the one and only @nevermade. I have been admiring all of the work he has been producing in order to create his own brand. Please support this artist. Thank you Francisco. Enjoy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2016
Manuel Sanchez
Manuel Sanchez

More by Manuel Sanchez

View profile
    • Like