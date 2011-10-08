Joe Venters

Dont Get Weird

Dont Get Weird button
Well, kids... in allegiance to the weekend. I've decided to spend some personal time to bust out a unique button element.

Feel free to dig around in my PSD. Enjoy!
You can download it here: http://tinyurl.com/3oehdb5

Oh... and step away from the computer and make some time to party!

Posted on Oct 8, 2011
