Color Wave color wave palette grey speaker sound bars
First off DISCLAIMER: This is not something I'm working on at Color just because it says "Color" in the title.

Cool, now that that is out of the way, I am messing with some geometry and an energetic color palette.

Posted on Oct 8, 2011
