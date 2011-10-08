Carina Santos

Roadtrip Z. Website

Carina Santos
Carina Santos
  • Save
Roadtrip Z. Website website texture
Download color palette

WIP for a tourism project.
Not happy about the navigation yet.
Logo isn't final either.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Carina Santos
Carina Santos

More by Carina Santos

View profile
    • Like