Jojo Mendoza

Halloween Avatars Update

Halloween Avatars Update halloween game android logo illustration deleket spooky pumpkin zombie deviantart diablo slasher vodoo doll werewolf scream pennywise hellraiser warrior
The 12 new characters I added to Halloween Avatars. You can view and download all 42 avatars here - http://deleket.deviantart.com/art/Halloween-Avatars-66955374

Happy Halloween!

