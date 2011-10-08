Flip calendar countdown

Aly Fayollat

Working on a banner ad to promote year-end tax planning. Fun! Special thanks to Orman Clark for the PSD freebie – http://goo.gl/gWLIK.

Posted on Oct 8, 2011
