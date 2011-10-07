Sebastiaan de With ✏️

Present

Present
It's the weekend. Take it as if it were given to you!

Okay, that's not why I made this. It's an icon used for updates, as an homage to Rich Dellinger's great Software Updates icon for webOS.

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
