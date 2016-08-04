Climate Chance 2016

Trending designs to inspire you
I had the opportunity to work on the Climate Chance website (The climate actors world summit). I'm very happy to take part of this awesome project to fight global warming !
The online website :
http://www.climatechance2016.com/en/