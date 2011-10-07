Eric Celedonia

Turntable

Eric Celedonia
Eric Celedonia
  • Save
Turntable record player turntable ios icon
Download color palette

http://cl.ly/2Q242c2M0M0U1a111J3W

The only way to get better is to practice. Started this almost 2 months ago for MM's design portfolio, but just got around to finishing it up. There are some small mistakes here and there, but I need to finish this so I can move on to another experiment :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2011
Eric Celedonia
Eric Celedonia
Live long and prosper 🖖🏼

More by Eric Celedonia

View profile
    • Like