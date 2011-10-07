Chris DeLorenzo

Brainslug

my submission for Carbonmade's brainslug gallery.
Brainslugs are little suckers that latch onto your grey matter and sap you of your creative strength. more about stuff carbonmade does (besides build awesome portfolio sites) here - http://carbonmade.com/clubhouse/archive

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
