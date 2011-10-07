Michael Spitz

Bubbles

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
Bubbles logotype logo branding identity custom type ligature apothecary retro hand lettering wordmark michael spitz michaelspitz tonic
Download color palette

Exploring some alternative apothecary'esque directions...

**Evolved logotype exploration attached via the final > LINK

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like