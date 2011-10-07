Siliconian

Baby Penguin in Illustrator

Baby Penguin in Illustrator penguin bird cute fur illustrator graphic design animal vector mascot baby
First of all, thank you for the invite, Nando! (http://dribbble.com/nando) Very excited about joining this community and interact with fellow designers!

I wanted to find a fast way to create fur in Illustrator without using brushes or the pen tool. The fur is done purely with a filter - I'm working on a tutorial on that :).

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
