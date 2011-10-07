Brian Lindstrom

National Pastime - Presidential 1st pitch

This is a rebound of the initial Presidential 1st pitch banner. Printed 26"x40" on wool felt banner.

Rebound of
National Pastime
By Brian Lindstrom
Posted on Oct 7, 2011
