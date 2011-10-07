Sergio Camalich

¡Más tequila!

¡Más tequila! tequila glass shot icon
I don't care if the glass is hall full or half empty, as long as it has tequila in it.

This is the first time I do something like this and now that I'm publishing it, I noticed that it has a lot of weird looking things. If you can give me some feedback, I'd appreciate it.

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
