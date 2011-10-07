Pavel Maček

16x16 desktop app icons

16x16 desktop app icons desktop app icons mini 16x16
I am having loads of fun with these 16x16 icons.

I am drawing them as vectors in PS. However, I am using two windows so I can work with pixel details in one window and immediately see real size overview in the second one.

Oct 7, 2011
