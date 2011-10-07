Aaron Moody

Portfolio, work sample

Aaron Moody
Aaron Moody
  • Save
Portfolio, work sample portfolio folio work personal bold typography design web website clean simple
Download color palette

Working on my new portfolio, clean and crisp but still detailed :)

The yellow on the right is going to be on hover - showing the details of the project..etc

7215c223b8999476c03992e6c3a6294f
Rebound of
Portfolio
By Aaron Moody
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2011
Aaron Moody
Aaron Moody

More by Aaron Moody

View profile
    • Like