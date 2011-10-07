Andrew Liebchen

Star pattern

Star pattern illustrator congress texture $50 bill pattern stars
First shot (finally)! Thanks for drafting me, Danny.

Working on a personal project, slowly but surely. I was thinking it'd be nice to share the project here, from start to finish (though I've already started...I'll have to post some of the earlier stuff).

This pattern is lifted, almost wholesale, from the back of a $50 bill: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/archive/f/f6/20071113112946%21Series2004NoteBack_50.jpg

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
