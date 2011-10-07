Obamasourcing

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Update - October 14:
Obamaspec is getting some heat from the press, finally
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/12/obama-poster-contest-angers-designers_n_1007868.html
#AntiSpec
------------------------------------------------------------
President Obama, using creatives for free work isn’t supporting your “create jobs” campaign
http://antispec.com/hq/obama
Obama has now decided to promote his jobs bill by making designers work for free.
Gotta love the irony in that, right?
Link: http://my.barackobama.com/page/s/artworks-submission
You should tell them your thoughts on this. Contact the Obama Administration through this form. (Be professional tho, don't use profanity)
Spec-work is the biggest threat to our profession, bar none. And now the President of the United States openly supports it.
(Want to note that I have no intentions of using this opportunity for personal gain to get more followers or whatever. As a matter of fact, think I lost a few already, hah!)
Identical post up on Forrst - http://forr.st/~P4y
EDIT: English is not my first language and I mixed up the terms here.
I have probably confused "Crowdsourcing" with "Outsourcing". (Thanks Kurt)
So I apologize for that. But it's kind of hilarious, you'll have to admit that!
Besides, I'm sure you all get the point ;)