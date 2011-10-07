Obamasourcing

Update - October 14:

Obamaspec is getting some heat from the press, finally

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/10/12/obama-poster-contest-angers-designers_n_1007868.html

President Obama, using creatives for free work isn’t supporting your “create jobs” campaign

http://antispec.com/hq/obama

Obama has now decided to promote his jobs bill by making designers work for free.

Gotta love the irony in that, right?

Link: http://my.barackobama.com/page/s/artworks-submission

You should tell them your thoughts on this. Contact the Obama Administration through this form. (Be professional tho, don't use profanity)

Spec-work is the biggest threat to our profession, bar none. And now the President of the United States openly supports it.

(Want to note that I have no intentions of using this opportunity for personal gain to get more followers or whatever. As a matter of fact, think I lost a few already, hah!)

Identical post up on Forrst - http://forr.st/~P4y

EDIT: English is not my first language and I mixed up the terms here.

I have probably confused "Crowdsourcing" with "Outsourcing". (Thanks Kurt)

So I apologize for that. But it's kind of hilarious, you'll have to admit that!

Besides, I'm sure you all get the point ;)