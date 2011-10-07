Valerie Jar

mmmmm struckaxiom frozen yogurt octopus sprinkles ice cream cone illustration salt lake city
An illustration for a print celebrating the relationship between StruckAxiom (the studio where I work, where our mascot is an octopus) and TCBY (the client, who specializes in frozen yogurt).

Design & Illustration. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah.
