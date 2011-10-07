Tim Vienckowski

brows

Tim Vienckowski
Tim Vienckowski
  • Save
brows cubes eyebrows eyes arrows
Download color palette

"If someone raises their eyebrows at you [in the Philippines], it’s probably not because of that questionable shirt you’re wearing—the “eyebrow flash” is a standard greeting."

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2011
Tim Vienckowski
Tim Vienckowski

More by Tim Vienckowski

View profile
    • Like