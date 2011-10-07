Tim Vienckowski

cubey cube ear fingernail
"In some cultures, moving your index finger in a circle around your ear means “you’re crazy”; here [in the Netherlands], it just means you have a telephone call."

i don't think this has been fact-checked yet so if you are dutch, and you don't do this, i will let my editor know

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
