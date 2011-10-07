👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"In some cultures, moving your index finger in a circle around your ear means “you’re crazy”; here [in the Netherlands], it just means you have a telephone call."
i don't think this has been fact-checked yet so if you are dutch, and you don't do this, i will let my editor know