DIY Camera Dolly

DIY Camera Dolly
working on a DIY camera dolly, still needs a platform to mount the camera. This should slide smoothly on a 2x6. Shout out to J.G. Pasterjak for his guidance; http://www.vimeo.com/25937230

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
