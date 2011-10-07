Randall Lynton

First Class Concrete

The logo artistically resembles a property from a birds-eye view. The outer line is the fence, the orange colour is the paved concrete yard/garden with a driveway to the right. The centre block and number one represents the house, the line being the apex of the roof with a chimney next to it.

The client specialises in concrete work around the exterior of the house, hence the concept. Feedback welcome.

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
