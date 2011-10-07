Doug Penick

2011 Wedding Anniversary

anniversary type letterpress
Six years ago today, I convinced the most beautiful girl I'd ever met to marry me. No idea why she said yes. Today I gave her this card.

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
