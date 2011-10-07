Andy Helms

Tiny Tank

Andy Helms
Andy Helms
  • Save
Tiny Tank
Download color palette

A friend of mine asked if i could make him a really tiny pixel tank. I made this up for him and animated it for fun. You really have to get up on it to see the treads moving, heh.

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
Andy Helms
Andy Helms

More by Andy Helms

View profile
    • Like