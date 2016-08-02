Aiden Will.Yoow

Will-Yoow

My son draw this awsome paddo monster. did a rebound on his work haha.. think ill do some more. it's funny looking closer to his drawings. it realy feels likes he has something to tell. will ask him tomorrow what he things about the rebound..

Posted on Aug 2, 2016
