DC Entrepreneurship Week

DC Entrepreneurship Week logo shapes illustration
Created for young entrepreneurs week held in DC last year, though it was held in DC many young people from surrounding states were visiting the event, so i created this logo to show people in different industries, states, levels, coming together on to a single point that's why the illustrated petals are pointing inwards to a same direction, also i used vibrant colors to emit energy and enthusiasm and say that this is an event targeted for young audience.

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
