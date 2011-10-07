special avatar...

Siniša Cvahte

i was working on avatar set for an iphone app when i heard the news.. so i decided to make one that resembles steve. who knows what i would be doing in my life today if it wasn't for him..

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
