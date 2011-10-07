Jon Rundle

More Concept Playing

Jon Rundle
Jon Rundle
  • Save
More Concept Playing splash web design ui texture resim
Download color palette

Decided to try a different direction with some of the same textures and styling of the last shot. Still playing around.

Ee4b7220a23b37b1ee1a6dd935f725cf
Rebound of
Concept
By Jon Rundle
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2011
Jon Rundle
Jon Rundle
Staff Product Designer @shopify

More by Jon Rundle

View profile
    • Like