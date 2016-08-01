Feel Good Inc.

Adam Darowski
It's nice when people like the work you post to Dribbble. It’s great when they like it so much that they want to buy it. That’s why we offer Goods for Sale as part of our Pro offering. Selling a tee shirt? A sticker? A template? A font? A print? A record? Anything? Just add a good for sale to your shot.

Goods for Sale have been around for a while on Dribbble, but they hadn’t been updated in a while. Today Goods received a refresh with all the niceties we’ve added lately, such as large shot sizes, infinite scroll, and shot overlays.

