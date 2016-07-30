Dan Cederholm

Quick logo mark for the most important client I've ever worked with: My 10 year old son.

Apparently he's starting a gaming YouTube channel. Was going for an 80s strategy game imprint kind of vibe here.

Posted on Jul 30, 2016
