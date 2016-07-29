Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
progresyvny

Patience

progresyvny
progresyvny
  • Save
Patience hello layout photoshop green blue web
Download color palette

Some random ideas put into layout. Nothing that special but I like it a lot. I am building new portfolio, this will probably end up there.

For first submit, here's a game. Find dribbble logo in the picture! :D Easy one! Hello everyone!

Thanks to @Devin Halladay I could join this wonderful fraternity!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2016
progresyvny
progresyvny

More by progresyvny

View profile
    • Like