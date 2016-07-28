Aidan Toole

Pokemon Go App Icon

Aidan Toole
Aidan Toole
Hire Me
  • Save
Pokemon Go App Icon icon app app icon dailyui 005 maps google google maps pokeball go pokemon pokemon go
Pokemon Go App Icon icon app app icon dailyui 005 maps google google maps pokeball go pokemon pokemon go
Download color palette
  1. 5_appicon.png
  2. 5_appicon.png

Remade the Pokemon Go app icon to mimic Google Maps'

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2016
Aidan Toole
Aidan Toole
Yo! Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aidan Toole

View profile
    • Like