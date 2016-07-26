Derrick Stratton

Skull Mask eSports Logo

Derrick Stratton
Derrick Stratton
Hire Me
  • Save
Skull Mask eSports Logo jason mask mask dasedesigns illustration team sports gaming logo esports skull gas mask
Skull Mask eSports Logo jason mask mask dasedesigns illustration team sports gaming logo esports skull gas mask
Download color palette
  1. skullesportsdribbble1.jpg
  2. skullesportspresentsfull.jpg

Sports Styled logo design that was recently created as a side project for fun. It was later purchased by an eSports team to represent their new Brand! Afterwards other designs were created to further compliment the Logo! Attachment below :D

Learn how to create your own Professional Mascot Logos & Identity Designs with my eSports Logo Course! Sign up Below

Sign Up Now

Derrick Stratton
Derrick Stratton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Derrick Stratton

View profile
    • Like