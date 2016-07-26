Makimay

Carie West

Makimay
Makimay
  • Save
Carie West luxury handbags logo logo minimalistic
Download color palette

Modern logo & design for a luxury handbag line. Modern minimalist look send a messages about security and stability.
` W ` has a strong closed form letter `C`
that literally protects the letter W, which is smaller in size, but because the "protected" means that it is a particular value.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2016
Makimay
Makimay

More by Makimay

View profile
    • Like