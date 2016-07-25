Anton Ten

KidZania | Juice Factory | Animation

KidZania | Juice Factory | Animation kidzania animation character dog girl papaton juice factory ae shape texture
Few frames from our project for KidZania Moscow: https://vimeo.com/174468072
Project on Behance: http://behance.net/gallery/40621797/KidZania-Juice-Factory-Animation

Made by PAPATON Studio
Posted on Jul 25, 2016
