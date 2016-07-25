Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robbin Cenijn
ueno.

Inspire with a twist

Robbin Cenijn
ueno.
Robbin Cenijn for ueno.
Inspire with a twist travel inspiration split movement motion interaction dropdown transition
  1. concept_01.gif
  2. concept_02.gif

A couple of months ago I was playing with this concept.
A way to inspire without a carousel and to trigger a simple one step; a dropdown.
The dropdown follows you and hints to the categories hiding behind it, connecting the inspiration/visuals to potential results of your dropdown choice. Check out the click in the attach.

Posted on Jul 25, 2016
ueno.
ueno.
