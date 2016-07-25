Inspire with a twist

Trending designs to inspire you
A couple of months ago I was playing with this concept.
A way to inspire without a carousel and to trigger a simple one step; a dropdown.
The dropdown follows you and hints to the categories hiding behind it, connecting the inspiration/visuals to potential results of your dropdown choice. Check out the click in the attach.
UENO is hiring in Iceland, SF and NYC:
http://ueno.co/careers/