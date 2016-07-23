🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Smart Calcy - A Faster, Error Free & Smart Calculator
Problems that I face using a Android L calculator:
1. Android calculator don't let me undo or redo my steps in calculations.
2. It also don't let me use my prev. calculation answer in my current calculation. Lack of Ans Key.
3. It don't have percentage key ( % ) which is very useful in calculating discounts and taxes or other percentages.
4. It don't have 00 digits key. When I need to calculate in Thousands, Lacs or in crores then I have to tap too much on single 0 key.
I have tried to solve these problems in my design and I hope there were more ways to solve them.
Hope you all Like it.