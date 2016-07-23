Prateek Gupta HFI-CUA and CXA

Smart Calcy

Prateek Gupta HFI-CUA and CXA
Prateek Gupta HFI-CUA and CXA
Hire Me
  • Save
Smart Calcy top best material ios android design percentage app clean interaction ui calculator
Smart Calcy top best material ios android design percentage app clean interaction ui calculator
Download color palette
  1. new-proto.gif
  2. main.png

Smart Calcy - A Faster, Error Free & Smart Calculator

Problems that I face using a Android L calculator:
1. Android calculator don't let me undo or redo my steps in calculations.
2. It also don't let me use my prev. calculation answer in my current calculation. Lack of Ans Key.
3. It don't have percentage key ( % ) which is very useful in calculating discounts and taxes or other percentages.
4. It don't have 00 digits key. When I need to calculate in Thousands, Lacs or in crores then I have to tap too much on single 0 key.
I have tried to solve these problems in my design and I hope there were more ways to solve them.

Hope you all Like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2016
Prateek Gupta HFI-CUA and CXA
Prateek Gupta HFI-CUA and CXA
Expert in Cognitive Psychology, UCD & Visual Design.
Hire Me

More by Prateek Gupta HFI-CUA and CXA

View profile
    • Like