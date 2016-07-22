Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
7
Retrographic

Sprocket Google Play Screenshot Story

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
Sprocket Google Play Screenshot Story
  1. sprocketinstagram_1408_store.png
  2. sprocket_play_n5_20160721.png

Realized there are a ton of visitors to the Sprocket Play Store page who are not downloading because they dont understand what the app does.

Should hit the store in a few minutes. Check out the attachment in the meantime.

Thanks for the Nexus 5 Deepak!

By store I mean here

Nexus 5 mockup 1
Rebound of
Nexus 5 Mockup 1
By Deepak Varadharaj
Posted on Jul 22, 2016
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

    • Like