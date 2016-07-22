Signup Page — Framer Prototype Iteration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Something missing from our previous prototype — This iteration demonstrates how each VCS icon could animate when hovering between buttons to auth with @GitHub or Bitbucket.
Iterate, iterate, iterate, iterate ;)