Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Beere

Signup Page — Framer Prototype Iteration

Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
  • Save
Signup Page — Framer Prototype Iteration iteration signup prototype github framerjs framer wip code circleci bitbucket beta animate
Signup Page — Framer Prototype Iteration iteration signup prototype github framerjs framer wip code circleci bitbucket beta animate
Download color palette
  1. signup-page-framer-prototype-iteration.gif
  2. signup-page-framer-prototype-iteration.png

Something missing from our previous prototype — This iteration demonstrates how each VCS icon could animate when hovering between buttons to auth with @GitHub or Bitbucket.

Iterate, iterate, iterate, iterate ;)

Signup page framer prototype still 2x
Rebound of
Signup Page — Framer Prototype
By Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daniel Beere

View profile
    • Like