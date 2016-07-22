Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.4.07 IG Video

Retrographic
Sprocket Android 1.4.07 IG Video instagram cycle bicycle bike android social buy recommend share app invite sprocket
Announced the new App Invites button for posting bikes for sale in Sprocket on Instagram with this 15s music video.

Figured out to replace the word Android in these posts with the actual Sprocket app name to help followers learn that we make a bike app more quickly

Check out the Instagram Video

Get the Sprocket Bicycle App

Posted on Jul 22, 2016
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

