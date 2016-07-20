Anton Ten

KidZania | Juice Factory | Animation

KidZania | Juice Factory | Animation texture shape ae factory juice papaton girl dog character animation kidzania
Short loop from our project for KidZania Moscow: https://vimeo.com/174468072
Project on Behance: http://behance.net/gallery/40621797/KidZania-Juice-Factory-Animation

Made by PAPATON Studio
Posted on Jul 20, 2016
