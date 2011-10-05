Dan Marek

King Richard III Embellished Coat of Arms

Dan Marek
Dan Marek
  • Save
King Richard III Embellished Coat of Arms vector artwork tee shirt design
Download color palette

William Shakespeare's King Richard III poster and tee shirt design. Client wanted an updated and Lovecraftian twist on King Richard's coat of arms design.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2011
Dan Marek
Dan Marek
Like