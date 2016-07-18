🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This week my servers went down, but I saw someone on Reddit post a web version of Pokemon Go. I am a Poke Trainer, as are many others. So I thought I would give it a “go”. This post is just for fun, and I plan on adding on to it in the near future. I want to explore what the filtering for friends looks like, and the ability to battle friends with stakes attached. Next, I want to open this up in Principle and explore animations. It was a ton of fun to mess around with this app and catch em’ all. Please let me know your own ideas and I will add them in!
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io
Email us at hello@designsupply.io