Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go friends app website dashboard ui web design pokemon go pokemon go
This week my servers went down, but I saw someone on Reddit post a web version of Pokemon Go. I am a Poke Trainer, as are many others. So I thought I would give it a “go”. This post is just for fun, and I plan on adding on to it in the near future. I want to explore what the filtering for friends looks like, and the ability to battle friends with stakes attached. Next, I want to open this up in Principle and explore animations. It was a ton of fun to mess around with this app and catch em’ all. Please let me know your own ideas and I will add them in!

Posted on Jul 18, 2016
