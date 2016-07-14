Creative Resources: 14 Ways to Make Your First Sale

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If a shop is awesome, but no one is around to see it, does it make a sale? After taking all the time you need to set up your shop and all the social media accounts for it, it can be easy to hit a brick wall when you get to the whole how-do-I-actually-sell-this-stuff part. There’s no one magic “That Was Easy” button when it comes to making your first sale, but there are a ton of tips and tricks that can help you get there. For some tips to help you tackle the whole “how to make your first sale” part of the e-commerce biz just our our Artist Shops Creative Resource Blog: http://bit.ly/29IUrmT