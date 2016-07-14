Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Threadless

Creative Resources: 14 Ways to Make Your First Sale

Threadless
Threadless
  • Save
Creative Resources: 14 Ways to Make Your First Sale blog illustration sell your art make money get noticed design art creative resources artist shops threadless
Download color palette

If a shop is awesome, but no one is around to see it, does it make a sale? After taking all the time you need to set up your shop and all the social media accounts for it, it can be easy to hit a brick wall when you get to the whole how-do-I-actually-sell-this-stuff part. There’s no one magic “That Was Easy” button when it comes to making your first sale, but there are a ton of tips and tricks that can help you get there. For some tips to help you tackle the whole “how to make your first sale” part of the e-commerce biz just our our Artist Shops Creative Resource Blog: http://bit.ly/29IUrmT

Threadless
Threadless

More by Threadless

View profile
    • Like