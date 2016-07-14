Creative Resources: 14 Ways to Make Your First Sale

If a shop is awesome, but no one is around to see it, does it make a sale? After taking all the time you need to set up your shop and all the social media accounts for it, it can be easy to hit a brick wall when you get to the whole how-do-I-actually-sell-this-stuff part. There’s no one magic “That Was Easy” button when it comes to making your first sale, but there are a ton of tips and tricks that can help you get there. For some tips to help you tackle the whole “how to make your first sale” part of the e-commerce biz just our our Artist Shops Creative Resource Blog: http://bit.ly/29IUrmT