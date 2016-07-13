Panel Selection Form iOS

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Create a character identity and provide deliverables for a company.

For my concept, I wanted to create a fictional, quirky character ,the light pastel inspired colors were chosen for their relaxed yet playful impression. This forms would feature options that are clear and simple for kids. The app would also highlight and celebrate multiple characters through each section. In order to visually represent this idea, I focused on secondary colors for the characters while the text and stylesheet elements were primary.

ROLE IN PROJECT

Research and generate options of cell orders to create a streamlined form for kids.

THE CHALLENGE

Attempting to create selection forms that were simple yet charming. I did not want to overwhelm the user, negative space was utilized as each cell appears simply through use of drop shadow.