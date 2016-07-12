Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Highlight Reel Vol. 2

Highlight Reel Vol. 2 black yellow o x raster brush
I'm excited to announce the launch of my new Photoshop brush collection: Highlight Reel Vol. 2!

This brush set includes 30 hand-drawn highlighter marks and is available for just $8. Check it out and let me know what you think: https://creativemarket.com/lunchboxbrain/785192-Highlight-Reel-Vol.-2

Posted on Jul 12, 2016
