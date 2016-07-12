Mason Lee

AdRoll UI Framework

Mason Lee
Mason Lee
  • Save
AdRoll UI Framework brand elements toolkit style guide palette interface guidelines form design system color button atomic design
AdRoll UI Framework brand elements toolkit style guide palette interface guidelines form design system color button atomic design
AdRoll UI Framework brand elements toolkit style guide palette interface guidelines form design system color button atomic design
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_thumb.png
  2. components.png
  3. foundations.png

Check out the foundation and component UI elements for AdRoll products. If you’re familiar with Atomic Design, I grouped the “atom” and “molecule” levels into what I call “components", while "foundations" are strictly atoms. I worked on a UI framework made with Sketch so all designers can use the same elements on our mockups and update them easily.

Learn more about our process: Medium Article

Mason Lee
Mason Lee

More by Mason Lee

View profile
    • Like