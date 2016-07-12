Egor Kosten

Email

Egor Kosten
Egor Kosten
  • Save
Email campaign offer newsletter vector illustration icon email discount subscribe
Download color palette

More icons for my favorite client ^_^

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2016
Egor Kosten
Egor Kosten
UI/UX designer & illustrator

More by Egor Kosten

View profile
    • Like